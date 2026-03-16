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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six Parties Likely to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, Poll Shows

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A poll conducted by the agency "Sova Harris" indicates that six parties are likely to enter Bulgaria’s next parliament.

The highest support, at around 31%, is for the formation Progressive Bulgaria, associated with former President Rumen Radev. GERB–UDF remains in second place with just over 19% of of those who decided to vote.

We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria are third with 12.2%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with7.1%. The nationalist party Vazrazhdane is fifth with 6.7%, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) rounds out the six with 4.4%.

The party closest to the electoral threshold is MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) with 3.8% support.

The survey was conducted between 7 and 12 March. It polled 1,000 respondents and was commissioned by Trud newspaper.

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