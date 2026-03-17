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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Confirms Candidates on Their Lists Ahead of 19 April Elections

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Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
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продължаваме промяната демократична българия утвърдиха имената листите
Снимка: BGNES/archive

Minutes before the deadline for registering candidate lists on March 17, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) confirmed the names with which they will enter the upcoming election race.

Nikolay Denkov will head the list in Blagoevgrad. A dispute arose over the participation of Yavor Bozhankov, who will not stand as a candidate. WCC-DB noted that their lists do not include people in whom they do not have trust. Daniel Lorer will also not appear on some of the lists.

WCC-DB highlighted that the lists feature young people, doctors, and experts, along with new faces such as Velislav Velichkov from Justice for All, civic initiative who will be on the list in Sofia 24th Multi-member Constituency (MMC), where the lead candidate is Ivaylo Mirchev. Unofficially, Bozhidar Bozhanov (co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria) and Atanas Atanasov (chair of Democrats for Strong Bulgaria - DSB) will not head any lists.

Nikolay Denkov, "We Continue the Change":
"Yavor Bozhankov is an excellent orator; being able to communicate important things is also valuable. But politics is war, a struggle, and you need to be able to rely on the person next to you. The reason 'We Continue the Change' exists and why we are together with 'Democratic Bulgaria' is that we cannot tolerate corruption in Bulgaria."

Venko Sabrutev, "We Continue the Change":
"Young students, young doctors, and Generation Z are very strongly represented. People with disabilities are also strongly represented, because we cannot talk about their problems without including them on the lists. This is the renewed list."

WCC-DB Lead Candidates by Constituency:


1 MMC Blagoevgrad – Nikolay Denkov
2 MMC Burgas – Miroslav Ivanov
3 MMC Varna – Pavel Popov
4 MMC Veliko Tarnovo – Yordan Terziyski
5 MMC Vidin – Lyuben Ivanov
6 MMC Vratsa – Denitsa Simeonova
7 MMC Gabrovo – Bogomil Petkov
8 MMC Dobrich – Svilen Trifonov
9 MMC Kardzhali – Sabahthin Gyokche
10 MMC Kyustendil – Georgi Stamov
11 MMC Lovech – Iskren Arabadzhiev
12 MMC Montana – Bogdan Bogdanov
13 MMC Pazardzhik – Ivaylo Shotev
14 MMC Pernik – Kristina Petkova
15 MMC Pleven – Bogdan Bogdanov
16 MMC Plovdiv City – Asen Vasilev
17 MMC Plovdiv Province – Yordan Ivanov
18 MMC Razgrad – Jipo Jipov
19 MMC Ruse – Nadezhda Yordanova
20 MMC Silistra – Bogomil Petkov
21 MMC Sliven – Tatyana Sultanova
22 MMC Smolyan – Mihal Kambarev
23 MMC Sofia City – Nikolay Denkov
24 MMC Sofia City – Ivaylo Mirchev
25 MMC Sofia City – Boyko Rashkov
26 MMC Sofia Province – Atanas Slavov
27 MMC Stara Zagora – Radoslav Ribarski
28 MMC Targovishte – Ilina Mutafchieva
29 MMC Haskovo – Asen Vasilev
30 MMC Shumen – Aylin Pehlivanova
31 MMC Yambol – Miroslav Ivanov


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