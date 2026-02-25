БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Naval Specialists Complete Inspection of Sunken Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

The bodies of the crew members have not been found

Specialists from the Bulgarian Navy have completed their inspection of the fishing vessel that sank on 18 February in waters off Sozopol.

Following the examination of the wreck on February 24, they confirmed earlier information that the vessel’s hull is intact, with no breaches or visible signs of impact. The bodies of the crew members have not been found.

All materials gathered during the inspections will be handed over to the National Board for Investigation of Accidents in Air, Water and Rail Transport.

The survey operations involved diving teams from the Flotilla of Combat and Auxiliary Ships, as well as personnel from the Naval Base Varna and the Naval Base Burgas. A specialised remotely operated underwater vehicle, the SRS Fusion, was deployed during the operation.

