First Storks Sighted in the Skies Above Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
The first storks have already been sighted in the skies above Burgas. The news comes from the Poda Protected Area, whose team reports the arrival of these early harbingers of spring — the familiar silhouette of outstretched black-and-white wings and a slow, assured flight that each year brings the sense that winter is drawing to a close.

The appearance of storks is among the most eagerly awaited signs of spring and traditionally brings smiles to many. For those who have already watched them overhead, however, there is a light-hearted dilemma — whether to keep wearing their martenitsi for another four days or not.

The Poda area is considered one of the finest birdwatching spots near Burgas and attracts nature enthusiasts each year during the spring migration period.

