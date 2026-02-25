Warming and Sunny Weather in the Coming Days

Today will be largely sunny, though conditions will stay breezy with a moderate north-westerly wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, reaching around 8°C in Sofia.

During the night, cloud will increase from the north-east, bringing precipitation to eastern areas, chiefly in the form of snow. By morning, however, the snow will have stopped in most places, lingering longest in the far south-eastern districts.

Tomorrow, cloud will break and gradually clear, leaving much of the country mainly sunny. A moderate north to north-easterly wind will shift during the day to a north to north-westerly direction. Minimum temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C, with highs between 5°C and 10°C, rising to around 12°C in south-western Bulgaria. In Sofia, temperatures will fall to about 0°C overnight and rise to around 7°C during the day.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud will be extensive before midday, with rain affecting parts of the southern coastline. During the afternoon, cloud will break and sunny spells will develop. A moderate north to north-easterly wind will gradually turn north to north-westerly. Maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 10°C. Sea temperatures are 5°C to 7°C, with a slight to moderate sea state (2–3 on the Douglas scale).

In the mountains, cloud will be considerable, with snow showers before midday. Precipitation will ease in the afternoon as cloud breaks. A moderate to strong north to north-easterly wind will persist. Temperatures will reach around 0°C at 1,200 metres and about -5°C at 2,000 metres.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a light easterly wind. Early morning visibility may be reduced in places across lowlands and basins. Minimum temperatures will range from -6°C to -1°C, with afternoon highs between 7°C and 12°C.

On Saturday, eastern Bulgaria will see more noticeable, though temporary, increases in cloud cover, with little if any precipitation. A light to moderate east to north-easterly wind will develop.

