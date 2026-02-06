БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Missing Teenager Reportedly With Man Sought Over Triple Murder Near Petrohan

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
The boy has been missing since 29 January

детайли случая петрохан годишно момче заедно издирвания ивайло калушев
Снимка: БТА

A 15-year-old boy is believed to be in the company of Ivaylo Kalushev, who is being sought by police in connection with a triple murder near the Petrokhan Pass.

This is what the boy’s father, Yani Makulev, a speleologist told Nova TV. He says he has known Kalushev for 35 years.

This, he said, was the reason he had allowed his children to attend camps organised by the so-called “National Agency for the Control of Protected Areas”.

The boy has been missing since January 29.

Makulev said he remains calm and confident that his son is safe. He added that another man, Nikolay Zlatkov — one of the founders of the “National Agency for the Control of Protected Areas” — is also with them and is likewise being sought by police.

“I’m calm and convinced that Alex is safe,” Makulev said. “We last spoke on 29 January. He was at the seaside, preparing to go diving. His phone is now switched off. I found out about the incident from the news. I tried to contact them, but their phones were switched off. Within a day or two there will be developments and they will appear,” he said.

Makulev also said that one of his sons had previously spent a year with the same group in Mexico in 2012.

