Bulgaria Welcomes the Mortal Remains of Tsar Samuil to Sofia with a Solemn State Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Bulgaria is welcoming the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil with a state ceremony in central Sofia on October 3. They were transported by Spartan aircraft from Thessaloniki to Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia.

As part of the state ceremony, “Bulgaria Welcomes Tsar Samuil”, Prime Minister Rumen Radev delivered an address. The Bulgarian national anthem was accompanied by a 21-gun artillery salute.

The ceremony continued with a procession to the Church of St Sophia, where members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Tsar Samuil’s remains, followed by a trisagion service. The sarcophagus containing his remains will be placed in the southern part of the transept of the Basilica of St Sophia – Holy Wisdom.







The Spartan military transport aircraft carrying Tsar Samuil’s remains, escorted by fighter jets, flew over Prince Alexander I Square.

After flying over Sofia, the aircraft landed at the capital’s Vasil Levski Airport, where members of the National Guards Unit carried the coffin containing the remains.

The remains will be transported from the airport to the city centre in a military truck.

Who Was Tsar Samuil? The Bulgarian Ruler Whose Reign Ended in Tragedy