The Glamour magazine 'Woman of the Year Awards' are being presented at a ceremony held at the Central Military Club in Sofia on November 18.
As part of the tradition, in mid-November, Glamour Bulgaria honours successful women who have made significant contributions and achieved outstanding results in the fields of fashion, business, art, culture and public life.
The Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Milena Milotinova, won the award in the 'Leadership with Impact' category.
Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: ““A person can achieve a great deal when they believe in themselves, but even more so when their team believes in them. Some members of our team are here tonight – Ivelina Dimitrova and Georgi Slanchev, who are sitting at the table next to me. There are also colleagues behind the cameras, behind the lenses, and colleagues holding microphones, who sometimes work around the clock, 24/7, because that is the nature of television. It has no days off, no hours off, no minutes off, not even a second off. Four channels, broadcasting 24/7.”