The Glamour magazine 'Woman of the Year Awards' are being presented at a ceremony held at the Central Military Club in Sofia on November 18.

As part of the tradition, in mid-November, Glamour Bulgaria honours successful women who have made significant contributions and achieved outstanding results in the fields of fashion, business, art, culture and public life.

The Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Milena Milotinova, won the award in the 'Leadership with Impact' category.