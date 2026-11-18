The ‘Golden Century’ awards were presented at the National Gallery’s The Palace on the occasion of National Enlighteners’ Day.
Dozens of prominent figures from Bulgarian cultural life were honoured for their outstanding creative achievements. The highest distinction – the ‘Necklace’ – was awarded to conductor Nayden Todorov and historian Professor Plamen Mitev. The awards were presented by Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev.
Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: “This is the highest distinction awarded by the Ministry of Culture. It represents the state’s recognition and gratitude to all those working in the cultural sector – to everyone who devotes their energy, talent and sensitivity to the development of art and culture in Bulgaria.”