Mortal Remains of Bulgarian Tsar Samuel Laid to Rest in a Marble Sarcophagus at the Basilica of St Sophia

A ceremony for the solemn interment of Tsar Samuil’s mortal remains in a marble sarcophagus has begun at the Basilica of St Sophia. Patriarch Daniil is leading the memorial service.

After more than 1,000 years: Tsar Samuil returns to Bulgaria!

The sarcophagus will be placed in the southern part of the transept of the Basilica of St Sophia – Holy Wisdom.

The sarcophagus for Tsar Samuil’s remains weighs nearly three tonnes. It is made of marble and was installed in the Basilica of St Sophia – Holy Wisdom yesterday.

After leading a short prayer for the repose of the dead, Patriarch Daniil will also deliver an address.

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Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT