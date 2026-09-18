27-Year-Old Man Robs a Flat in Downtown Sofia, Then Locks Victims Inside

A 27-year-old man who allegedly robbed a studio in central Sofia and then locked the victims inside their home has been detained and charged, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office said on September 18.

At around 6.10am on Wednesday, the suspect, R.K., entered the property using an unidentified technical device, stole bank cards, identity documents, a car key and a wallet containing around €140, and then locked the victims inside.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated into the case for an offence punishable by imprisonment.

The suspect has previous convictions. By order of the supervising prosecutor, the man has been detained for up to 72 hours.

A prosecutor is expected to ask the Sofia District Court to impose the measure of remand in custody on the accused.