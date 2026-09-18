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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Acting Chief Prosecutor Asks State Agency for National Security for Report on Allegations Disclosed Today

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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прокурорската колегия всс избра ваня стефанова главен прокурор

Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova today sent a letter to the State Agency for National Security (SANS) Chairman Plamen Tonchev requesting the full report containing the information presented at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on September 18.

“Immediate action will be ordered by prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office to review the progress of work on the reports and, where necessary, to provide methodological assistance to the supervising prosecutors. The heads of the competent prosecution offices will be asked to provide information on all the files and pre-trial proceedings referred to,” Vanya Stefanova said in her statement.

After analysing the information received, all necessary action within the statutory powers will be taken to ensure an effective, objective and prompt investigation, the acting Prosecutor General said.

If sufficient evidence of a criminal offence is found, action will be taken to hold accountable those for whom the legal grounds for criminal liability are present.

“The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria will continue to cooperate with the competent authorities in combating corruption, while respecting the law, the independence of prosecutors, citizens' rights and the requirements for a full, comprehensive and objective clarification of the circumstances in each case,” the statement said.

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