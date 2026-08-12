New Fire Breaks Out in Haskovo Region Near the Village of Ivanovo

A new fire broke out in Haskovo Province today, this time in the area of the village of Ivanovo, Harmanli Municipality. The fire has spread through dry grass, bushes and woodland in very rugged and difficult-to-access terrain.

Eight firefighting teams from Haskovo, forestry officials and volunteers with a water tanker are at the scene.

There is no danger to populated areas. The situation remains dynamic because of the strong winds and difficult terrain.

The fire near the Topolovgrad village of Balgarska Polyana has still not been completely extinguished. Six teams remain at the scene. It was brought under control today.







