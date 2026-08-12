БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Plovdiv District Court Releases From Custody the Young Men Accused of Assaulting Two Nepalese Nationals

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази
съдът пловдив пусна ареста двамата младежи обвинени побоя двама непалци
Снимка: BNT

The Plovdiv District Court has released the youths accused of assaulting two Nepalese nationals. The 18-year-old was released on bail of €700, while the minor will remain under the supervision of an inspector from the police counselling centre.

Teenagers Charged with Assaulting Two Nepalese Men in Plovdiv

According to the magistrates, there was no risk of the two defendants absconding. Judge Vasil Tasev said the expert assessments showed that minor bodily injuries had been inflicted, which did not result in a disturbance of health.

The prosecution had insisted on the most severe measure: “pretrial detention.” The prosecution stated after the hearing that it would decide at a later stage whether to appeal the court’s ruling.

According to the investigation, the attack took place in the early hours of 25 July at the junction of 6 September Boulevard and Ruski Boulevard in Plovdiv. The two Nepalese nationals were attacked without any prior conflict, and the assault was filmed on a mobile phone.

It later emerged that the minor was present during the murder on Youth Hill. This was confirmed by videos showing the beating of Georgi Kuzev from Krichim.

Miroslav Alendarov – supervising prosecutor: “A mobile phone has also been added to the case file, containing a video showing footage of the actual assault on the Nepalese nationals. During the investigation, further evidence is actively being collected, potentially concerning involvement in another activity – it has been established that the minor defendant in our investigation was present, I stress, present, on the day of the murder on Youth Hill.”

Gergana Papazova—mother of the minor: “ He was just watching. He told me he tried to stop it, but there was nothing else he could do. I won’t say why, because it would interfere with the investigation. He was simply horrified once he realised what they had done. Their goal was simply to intimidate him. They’re a pack, they’re a cult; I told him repeatedly—I told him every day not to hang out with those kids.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира...
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през 2027 година
4
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през...
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за апартамент в Бургас
5
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за...
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027": Убеден съм, че ще се справим повече от добре
6
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
3
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
5
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
6
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...

More from: Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine
Minister of Tourism on Burgas Hosting 'Eurovision 2027': I Am Confident That We Will Do More Than Just Fine
Welcome 'Eurovision 2027' to Burgas! (OVERVIEW) Welcome 'Eurovision 2027' to Burgas! (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 07:40 мин.
Speculation Over Accommodations for “Eurovision 2027”: 25,000 euros per night for an apartment in Burgas Speculation Over Accommodations for “Eurovision 2027”: 25,000 euros per night for an apartment in Burgas
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Bulgaria's Coastal City of Burgas — the Next Host of Eurovision Song Context (see pics) Bulgaria's Coastal City of Burgas — the Next Host of Eurovision Song Context (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:05 мин.
Bulgarian MEPs Urge EU to Intervene Over Medical Treatment Case Involving Dual National in North Macedonia - Iva Mihaylova Bulgarian MEPs Urge EU to Intervene Over Medical Treatment Case Involving Dual National in North Macedonia - Iva Mihaylova
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, Congratulates Burgas for Being Selected to Host Eurovision 2027 Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, Congratulates Burgas for Being Selected to Host Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: Надявам се догодина да не говорим за водна криза в Плевен, Ловеч и Севлиево
Румен Радев: Надявам се догодина да не говорим за водна криза в...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи в...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дейв Гудман, ЕBU: Очакваме един фантастичен конкурс с българско...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ