Plovdiv District Court Releases From Custody the Young Men Accused of Assaulting Two Nepalese Nationals

The Plovdiv District Court has released the youths accused of assaulting two Nepalese nationals. The 18-year-old was released on bail of €700, while the minor will remain under the supervision of an inspector from the police counselling centre.

Teenagers Charged with Assaulting Two Nepalese Men in Plovdiv

According to the magistrates, there was no risk of the two defendants absconding. Judge Vasil Tasev said the expert assessments showed that minor bodily injuries had been inflicted, which did not result in a disturbance of health.

The prosecution had insisted on the most severe measure: “pretrial detention.” The prosecution stated after the hearing that it would decide at a later stage whether to appeal the court’s ruling.

According to the investigation, the attack took place in the early hours of 25 July at the junction of 6 September Boulevard and Ruski Boulevard in Plovdiv. The two Nepalese nationals were attacked without any prior conflict, and the assault was filmed on a mobile phone.

It later emerged that the minor was present during the murder on Youth Hill. This was confirmed by videos showing the beating of Georgi Kuzev from Krichim.