Nearly 20,000 Litres of Water Released From State Reserves for Svishtov Amid Water Shortage

Nearly 20,000 liters of bottled drinking water from the state reserve will be provided to the municipality of Svishtov due to the state of emergency in the village of Gorna Studena. The decision was made by the Council of Ministers at the request of the municipality’s mayor.

A total of 19,944 liters of water will be released from the state reserve. These supplies are intended to meet the needs of the affected population until the water supply problems are resolved.

The water comes in different sizes – 10,584 litres in 1.5-litre bottles and 9,360 litres in 10-litre bottles, which will facilitate its distribution among residents.

The state of emergency in Gorna Studena is linked to the ongoing water crisis in the municipality. Due to critically low water reserves and low water levels in the Danube, a number of settlements have limited or suspended water supplies.