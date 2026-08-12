After Ammunition Warehouse Explosion: Prosecutors Investigate Possible Arson at Military Plant Near Tryavna

The Gabrovo District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a suspected arson at a military plant near Belitsa following an explosion at an ammunition warehouse. Investigators are expected to be able to enter the site and begin their work no earlier than tomorrow. Controlled detonations of ammunition were carried out in the plant area today, August 12, prompting the BG-ALERT system to be activated again.

Minister of Interior: No Evidence of External Interference in Explosions at Military Plant near Tryavna

Ivan Yotsov was working in the TNT warehouse at the time of the explosion.

Ivan Yotsov: We heard explosions. It felt like everyone was just trying to save themselves. Many people were frightened; some were crying.”

People’s personal documents, money, and mobile phones were left at the plant during the evacuation.

Ivan Yotsov: “We got out very quickly along the route, and from there we were taken by bus to the plant in Tryavna.”

Arrangements were made around midday today for the workers to collect their belongings. Two days after the explosion, the area around the villages of Stanchov Han and Svirtsi, where the fire spread, was still being monitored around the clock.

Sasho Stanchev – mayoral representative for the village of Stanchov Han: “Stanchov Han could not be seen through the thick smoke from the explosions. It was terrifying, like a war, as if bombs were being detonated.”

Investigators are working on all possible theories surrounding the explosion, including deliberate ignition.

Tihomir Petkov – Gabrovo District Prosecutor: “We are considering the possibility of a deliberate or negligent introduction of an ignition source, a destructive alteration of the components used in the manufacture of the products at the plant. Another possibility that needs to be investigated is a breach of security and occupational safety requirements.”

Today, the Specialised Police Operations Unit carried out controlled detonations of some of the ammunition found at the site.

Senior Commissioner Iliyan Ivanov, director of the Gabrovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior: “The site itself also needs to be cleared to ensure the safety of the teams that have to carry out the procedural investigative actions and the inspection.”

The most recent inspection of the warehouse where the explosion occurred was carried out at the end of July, when no violations were found.