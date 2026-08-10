Minister of Interior: No Evidence of External Interference in Explosions at Military Plant near Tryavna

There is categorically no evidence of external interference at this stage. This was said by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, in connection with the explosions near Tryavna on August 10.

“We have familiarised ourselves with all the circumstances surrounding the case. The storage facility that caught fire has burned down completely. The entire building has been destroyed by fire.” “These are munitions. When it comes to munitions, this is the minimum that can happen. No other buildings have been affected, and the fire has not spread significantly in other directions,” Demerdzhiev said.

Asked whether human error was involved, the Minister of Interior explained that such an error was not necessary for an explosion to occur in the absence of external interference.

Demerdzhiev's remarks made it clear that different types of munitions had exploded.

“Munitions were being stored there; the specific causes are yet to be established. For us, it was important to establish that there was no evidence of external interference.”

There was a vehicle at the scene, but it has not been confirmed that the fire started there, the Minister of Interiorr added.

The fire is currently being brought under control from two fronts — east and west, the director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Chief Commissioner Aleksandar Dzhartov, explained.

“We have enough teams — 13 in total: six from the fire service, six from the forestry service and one trained volunteer from the municipality.”

He said that there had been no need to evacuate people, but residents of nearby settlements had been advised to remain at home.

At this stage, it is not possible to specify the area affected by the fire. There is no evidence of air pollution, Dzhartov added.

“Measurements have been carried out and, at this stage, there are no levels above the permitted limits.”

Dzhartov said that the wind was not currently strong enough to cause problems in bringing the fire under control.

The plant's latest safety inspection was carried out a month ago.