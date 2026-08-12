SUV Driver Killed in Serious Crash Near Razgrad (PHOTOS)

A 67-year-old SUV driver from Shumen was killed in a serious accident near Razgrad (Northeastern Bulgaria) this afternoon, August 12. The accident occurred on the main road, on the stretch between the district cityl and the village of Ushintsi.

An SUV with Shumen registration plates collided with a lorry towing a semi-trailer. The driver of the car died at the scene.

The road has been closed, with traffic in both directions diverted along alternative routes. An inspection of the scene is under way and the circumstances of the crash are yet to be established, the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior said.

Photos: Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior