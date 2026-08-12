22-Year-Old Woman Died in Crash on Sofia Ring Road

A 22-year-old woman died after a road accident on Sofia’s Ring Road between Cherni Vrah Boulevard and Simeonovsko Shose Boulevard, the Sofia Emergency Medical Centre said on August 12.

The emergency call was received at 21:07. An ambulance crew arrived at the scene immediately but could only confirm the woman’s death.

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior said the woman had been walking when she was killed.

Sofia police also reported another road accident at the junction of Vazkresenie Boulevard and Kuban Street, where a pedestrian was injured. The person suffered minor injuries, while the driver fled the scene.