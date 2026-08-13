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Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Area Around the Military Plant Near Tryavna

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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обявиха частично бедствено положение района военния завод трявна
Снимка: БТА

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the area around the military plant near Tryavna. The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management team.

After Ammunition Warehouse Explosion: Prosecutors Investigate Possible Arson at Military Plant Near Tryavna

The partial state of emergency covers a 500-metre radius of forested terrain around the site of the Emko plant, in the land belonging to the village of Stanchov Han.

The aim is to ensure full safety, allow the Land Forces to completely clear the area of explosive ordnance and prevent unauthorised people from entering.

The order is in force for seven days, unless circumstances require it to be extended under the legal procedure or terminated earlier.

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