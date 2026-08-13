Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Area Around the Military Plant Near Tryavna

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the area around the military plant near Tryavna. The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management team.

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The partial state of emergency covers a 500-metre radius of forested terrain around the site of the Emko plant, in the land belonging to the village of Stanchov Han.

The aim is to ensure full safety, allow the Land Forces to completely clear the area of explosive ordnance and prevent unauthorised people from entering.

The order is in force for seven days, unless circumstances require it to be extended under the legal procedure or terminated earlier.



