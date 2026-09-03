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"Ahinora" at "Apollonia": Ivan Milev's Painting on Display in Sozopol

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ахинора аполония картината иван милев гостува созопол
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The masterpiece “Ahinora” made a guest appearance in 'Apollonia'. For just one day, Ivan Milev’s famous painting was on display as part of the Kazanlak Art Gallery’s presentation at at the 'Apollonia' Arts Festival in Sozopol.

Ivan Milev created “Ahinora” in 1925, inspired by a text by Nikolay Raynov. Shortly before his death, the artist donated the work to his home town of Kazanlak. The painting remained in the gallery’s storage for many years before becoming part of its permanent collection and attracting the attention of art historians and the public.

Dr Plamen V. Petrov, director of the Kazanlak Art Gallery: “It remained unexplored for almost 50 years. It did not come under the focus of the art history community, and I dare say that in recent years we have managed to change that and develop the story of ‘Ahinora’ to such an extent that we have even created an entire museum.”

Since 2024, the painting has been housed in a specially created space in Kazanlak. It leaves the museum named after it only on its days off for special exhibitions elsewhere.

Alexander Somov, musician: “It is the first time I have seen it, and I am truly fascinated to have the opportunity to see this incredible work of art in person.”

Prof Mihail Nedelchev, literary scholar: “‘Ahinora’ has long become one of the great symbols of Bulgarian visual art. It should not be placed in any context. It stands on its own. It is an extraordinary painting and should simply be looked at with pleasure and inspiration.”

“Ahinora” was on display in Sozopol for only a day, on September 2. However, the exhibition featuring works by Ivan Milev, entitled “Only Seagulls, Sand and Curses”, continues until the end of 'Apollonia' on 6 September.

***

The 42nd edition of Apollonia Festival of Arts began on August 27 in the Bulgarian seaside town of Sozopol. The festival will run until 6 September, featuring a rich programme of concerts, literary, theatre and film events.

Apollonia brings together a broad range of genres. Margarita Dimitrova, executive director of the Apollonia Foundation said that there would be more than 25 concerts – classical music, jazz, rock and folklore – as well as theatre events, feature films and around literary events.

The festival was officially opened at the Apollonia Amphitheatre with Crossroads of Cultures, a performance by singer Nina Nikolina and the Trakia Ensemble.

This year, the “Apollo Toxophorus” award will be presented to violinist Svetlin Roussev, who will also take part in the festival’s concert programme. Among the special events is the third edition of the Concertmasters’ concert, featuring Bulgarian musicians who work with major orchestras around the world.

“They are true ambassadors of Bulgarian music around the world. They come with such joy and such a desire to play together because this only happens here, in Sozopol,” Margarita Dimitrova, executive director of the Apollonia Foundation said.

The programme also includes masterclasses by Albena Danailova and Galin Stoev, more than 25 concerts, over 25 literary events, theatre performances and film screenings. One of the musical highlights is an opera gala with the Stara Zagora Opera, Svetlina Stoyanova and Kiril Manolov.

“There is so much talent in our country. I always try to bring it together here, in Sozopol. It is no coincidence that we have more than 70 events. This is the very best of Bulgarian creativity and Bulgarian culture, and I am very proud of it," Margarita Dimitrova added.

The literary programme also features numerous book launches, including a book by Prof Dimo Dimov, the founder of Apollonia. The festival is also presenting exhibitions, including a guest exhibition by the National Gallery featuring Ivan Milev’s “Ahinora”.

Margarita Dimitrova, executive director of the Apollonia Foundation: “Apollonia presents literature, music, cinema and theatre, and this year the exhibition programme is also very strong. There is great diversity, but the bar is also set very high.”

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