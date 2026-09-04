More Than 200 Kotel Carpets on Display in Medven

More than 200 Kotel carpets are on display in the village of Medven as part of the “100 Kotel Carpets” event. The initiative runs until 7 September and showcases patterns, techniques and motifs characteristic of the region, with the aim of drawing attention to the need to preserve traditional weaving.

The programme includes weaving workshops, sessions where visitors can create their own designs, themed lectures and activities for children and parents. Visitors can not only view the old carpets but also experience the process of making them.

The event was originally conceived as an exhibition of 100 carpets. Last year, however, 160 were displayed, while this year the number has already exceeded 200. The exhibits are arranged both in the houses in Medven and outdoors.

Dora Kurshumova, organiser: “They can see more than 200 carpets. We called the event ‘100 Carpets’ last year because we did not know how many we would be able to display. We exhibited 160 carpets then; now there are more than 200, and they are everywhere – both in the meadows and around the houses. This creates ideal opportunities for photographs and for a very beautiful experience in the world of these Kotel carpets, which, unfortunately, no one weaves anymore..”

According to her, the disappearance of this craft is one of the main reasons for organising the exhibition. She said the tradition must be preserved by passing knowledge and skills on to the next generations.

“But we have a duty to raise the alarm in this way that this craft is dying out and that we must preserve it at all costs. This is part of our efforts to try to preserve the reputation of Kotel carpets and to preserve the skills of weaving, which we are doing and will demonstrate with the help of our young weavers,” Kurshumova said.

One of the organisers’ main goals is for the Kotel carpet to receive international recognition and be included on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

Dora Kurshumova, event organiser: Dora Kurshumova, event organiser: “Yes, I personally have taken many steps towards this. I have documented the motifs, the designs and the differences between the Kotel carpet-making school and other schools. But the municipality also needs to take steps, submit the documents and go through the entire procedure so that the Kotel carpet can receive the worldwide recognition it deserves.”

She explained that the Kotel carpet-making school is distinguished by its specific technique and characteristic large motifs. According to Kurshumova, the variety of designs is another defining feature of the Kotel school. At the beginning of the 20th century, competition among weavers contributed to the development of many different patterns. Pupils from the art school in Sliven are taking part in the demonstrations and workshops. They will act as mentors and show visitors the basics of weaving.

“These will be our mentors, who will teach at least eight people to weave at the same time. And I hope that during these two days, when there will be many opportunities, from 9.30am to 7.30pm, everyone will be able to have a go and see how they can help us preserve this craft,” Dora Kurshumova said.

According to her, the future of the tradition depends precisely on young people. The pupils themselves acknowledge that weaving requires time and practice, but that the process becomes easier with experience. One of the participants said that her speed increases with time and practice. Despite the difficulties, the young weavers see a future for the craft.

“Oh yes, definitely. We may still be at risk of disappearing, but those of us who remain are fighting to preserve our livelihoods.”

The carpets displayed in Medven belong to collectors and people who have preserved examples of the Kotel school over the years. One of them is Petya Yaneva. She explained that proper storage of woollen carpets includes airing them regularly.

Petya Yaneva, collector of Kotel carpets: “There is absolutely no danger to them, for anyone who thinks there is. In fact, this is very good. In general, Kotel carpets, and woollen carpets in general, need to be aired at least once a year to be properly preserved and kept in good condition. So this exhibition actually helps with that as well.

The main aim of the collection is for the old carpets to be displayed rather than simply kept out of sight. Yaneva stresses that even carpets that are not in perfect condition have historical and cultural value. Among the exhibits are carpets that are around 200 years old. Their ability to withstand the passage of time is one of the characteristics for which the Kotel school is known.

The “100 Kotel Carpets” exhibition continues until 7 September in Medven. The organisers are encouraging visitors to discover the tradition at close quarters, see the old examples and try weaving for themselves, helping to preserve one of Bulgaria’s most recognisable traditional crafts.