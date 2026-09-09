Sofia and Sandanski Among the Finalists for European Capitals of Tourism 2027

Sofia and Sandanski are among the 16 finalists in the “European Capitals of Tourism 2027” competition. The two Bulgarian cities are competing in different categories – Sofia in the category for cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, and Sandanski among destinations with between 25,000 and 100,000 inhabitants. This makes Bulgaria the only country to reach the final in both categories. The competition is organised by the European Commission.

Sofia is among the eight finalists in the category for cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. The capital was selected following an independent expert assessment of 43 applications from 18 countries.

Anton Penev, Director of the Sofia Municipal Tourism Enterprise: “This is the first time we have dared to enter this competition, which for the first time has been brought together under the name ‘European Capital of Tourism’. The next step is an interview with a member of the jury, and on 18 and 19 November we will present our application in Brussels.”

Sofia’s application is built around four areas – accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage and creativity. The capital is presenting itself under the concept “Capital of Proximity”.

From its millennia-old heritage in the city centre, including the Alexander Nevsky Memorial Cathedral and the ancient Serdica complex, to Vitosha Mountain just a few kilometres away, Sofia brings together history, culture and nature in a single tourism experience.

Sofia is also highlighting its integrated public transport system – metro, buses, trams and trolleybuses – which connect different parts of the city. This accessibility is one of the arguments with which the capital is presenting itself to the European jury.

Anton Penev, Director of the Sofia Municipal Tourism Enterprise: “We stand out because of what Sofia actually is. The main aim of our application was to show Sofia as a city of proximity, with Sofia’s openness. Sofia has many faces.

In the other category, for smaller destinations, Sandanski has been selected as one of the eight finalists from a total of 40 applications from 17 countries. The town is relying on its natural assets and spa tourism, highlighting its potential for sustainable tourism.

Atanas Stoyanov, Mayor of Sandanski: “Sandanski has unique natural assets, a climate suitable for spa treatment, mineral waters, environmentally friendly food and sunny people. Tourism is a key sector for Sandanski municipality. Our goal is for Sandanski municipality to become a year-round tourist destination, and we are pleased that Europe is now recognising these efforts and that we have reached the final of the ‘European Capital of Tourism’ competition.”

Winning the competition could bring international visibility not only to Sofia and Sandanski, but also to Bulgaria as a tourist destination.

Petya Stefanova, Ministry of Tourism: “The Ministry of Tourism will support them and provide all the assistance it can. We will hold a meeting with the mayors of the two cities and their teams. Following the Giro d’Italia, following winning the right to host Eurovision, we really have another opportunity to be in the spotlight and, I hope, present ourselves in a worthy manner.”

The final will be held in Brussels on 18 and 19 November.