A 28-Metre-Long Model of a Blue Whale Greets Visitors to the Sea Garden in Varna

A huge inflatable blue whale has appeared at the entrance to the Sea Garden in Varna.

The life-size model is 28 metres long and is named “Zvezda” (“Star”).

The striking installation is drawing public attention to a serious problem – accidental collisions between ships and whales in the world’s oceans.

The initiative is being organised by the global Whale Guardians programme, with the support of the Bulgarian Association of Ship Captains.

The installation is part of the international maritime forum “Global Compass”, which brings together professionals and representatives of the maritime sector in Varna.