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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

U.S. Congressional Research Service Report: Bulgaria Is Particularly Vulnerable to Russian Hybrid Attacks

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доклад конкреса сащ българия особено уязвима руските хибридни атаки

Bulgaria is exposed to Russian hybrid threats on several fronts, according to an official report by the US Congressional Research Service, published on 11 August 2026.

The document contains dedicated chapters on the countries on NATO’s eastern flank. A significant part of the section on Romania and Bulgaria focuses on GPS jamming in the Black Sea. It notes that Bulgaria is particularly vulnerable to Russia’s malign information influence and disinformation.

According to the report, Russian hybrid attacks against EU countries increased fourfold between 2023 and 2024.

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