Two Outbreaks of Sheep and Goat Pox Identified in Kardzhali and Haskovo Districts

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has identified two secondary outbreaks of sheep and goat pox at livestock holdings in the villages of Potochnitsa, Kardzhali District, and Tyanеvo, Haskovo District, where 101 and 504 sheep respectively are being kept.

The disease was detected following timely reports from the owners of the two holdings after clinical signs appeared. The farmers fully cooperated with the veterinary authorities, the agency said.

Measures have been taken to control and eradicate the disease in accordance with European and national legislation. The owners are entitled to compensation under the Veterinary Medical Activity Act.

Restrictions are being introduced in the populated areas within the designated protection and surveillance zones, including a ban on the movement of sheep and goats, except for animals intended for immediate slaughter under certain conditions. The animals must be kept indoors. Livestock holdings in the two zones will also be inspected to count the animals and update the data in the VetIS Integrated Information System, as well as being subject to official veterinary control. An epidemiological investigation is also under way to trace the movement of animals, products, feed and vehicles linked to the outbreaks. Special requirements apply to the movement and processing of raw milk from the affected areas in accordance with current legislation.

The disease poses no risk to humans, but if it spreads, it can cause significant economic losses.

The Regional Food Safety Directorates in Kardzhali and Haskovo responded immediately to the reports and, together with local authorities, are coordinating the implementation of all measures envisaged to bring the situation under control quickly and prevent the spread of the disease. The agency said coordinated action by the BFSA headquarters, the Regional Food Safety Directorates, regional governors and local authorities was essential to ensure an appropriate response when diseases are detected and to eradicate confirmed outbreaks.

The BFSA is urging farmers to remain vigilant and strictly observe biosecurity measures. Regular monitoring of animals is essential for early detection of the disease. Any suspicion of sheep and goat pox should be reported immediately to a veterinarian. Timely reporting is crucial to limiting the spread of the disease. Reports can be made around the clock via the BFSA hotline on 0 700 122 99.

BTA recalls that five days ago the BFSA identified a primary outbreak of sheep and goat pox at a livestock holding in the village of Karnalovo, Petrich municipality, Blagoevgrad District.

Source: BTA