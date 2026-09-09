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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Danube Water Level Continues to Fall Along Entire Bulgarian Stretch

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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Another drop in the level of the Danube has been recorded at all gauging stations. The most significant change over the past 24 hours was near Ruse, where the level fell by 4cm and is now 116cm below the conventional zero datum.

At Nikopol, Svishtov and Silistra, the level fell by 3cm. At the stations further west, between Novo Selo in Vidin District and Oryahovo, the level fell by 1-2cm. No new vessels have run aground either in or outside the navigation channel, according to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.

All restrictions on vessel navigation remain in effect for the Bulgarian section of the river.

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