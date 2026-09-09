Four Pet Dogs Bite Seven-Year-Old Child Near Vratsa

A seven-year-old child has been admitted to hospital with multiple lacerations across the body caused by dog bites, police in Vratsa said.

The report was received by the Vratsa police station at around 13:50 on 8 September from the Emergency Medical Care Centre.

Following an investigation, police officers established that the child had been bitten by four dogs in the Malo Kraishte area. The animals belong to a man from Vratsa.

The dogs are microchipped and have passports. Their owner has been questioned.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in connection with the incident.