Seaside Holidays in September: Discounts of 10% to 50% at Hotels Near Varna

Hoteliers at resorts near Varna have drastically reduced room rates for September. Tourist packages are currently being offered at discounts of between 10% and 50% compared with prices during the peak summer season. The offers are available on an all-inclusive or half-board basis, including breakfast and dinner.

September is one of the preferred months for tourists seeking a quieter, more peaceful holiday. How much will a seaside holiday cost us in September?

Since the beginning of September, prices at this hotel in the resort of St St Constantine and Helena have been 15% lower than in July and August. A night costs €66 per person in a double room on an all-inclusive basis. The price for an option including breakfast and dinner is €55 per person.

Stela Boeva, the hotel’s marketing manager: “From 15 September, prices will be reduced by a further 15%. Overall, prices for a holiday in September will be 30% lower, offering an extended summer.”

Dimcho Ivanov is among the tourists who prefer a seaside holiday in September.

Dimcho Ivanov: “Early September, in my opinion, is the best time of year because it’s not so hot then. And as for prices—whether all-inclusive, just breakfast and dinner, or no meals included—everything’s fine.”

Hotels in Golden Sands are also cutting prices to attract tourists in September. Good deals are available not only at lower-category hotels, but also at four- and five-star ones.

Prof. Stoyan Marinov, co-chair of the Varna Chamber of Tourism: “For example, the highest-quality all-inclusive resorts that offered double rooms for two people for around €500–600 in July and August can now be found in September for €250–300 at the same hotels. There are also September offers at three-star hotels including a room and breakfast for around €50 for a double room.”

Tourists most often opt for one-week all-inclusive packages or weekend breaks with two nights' accommodation.

Tsvetomir Vasilev: “There are some very good package deals for families. Before the start of the school year, parents can also take a break from the stress. The weather is very favourable. There are places where you can find sunbeds and umbrellas available.”

Despite the attractive seaside holiday offers, tourists are not rushing to make reservations.

Tihomir Stratiev, hotelier: They wait until the last moment to see where there are discounts, what the discounts are, and then they choose the product they are looking for almost at the last minute.”

The expectation is that tourists staying at hotels near Varna in September will be mainly from Romania and Bulgaria.

Dimcho Ivanov: “I prefer to holiday along our own Black Sea coast. We have also been to Greece, Turkey, France and Spain, and I can tell everyone that there is nothing better than our Black Sea coast.”

Forecasters are promising good weather, while hoteliers hope the season will continue until at least mid-October.