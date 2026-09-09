БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Двама тежко ранени при експлозия във ВЕЦ в Швейцария
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Among Shortlisted Finalists for European Capital of Tourism 2027

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
EN
Запази

It was selected from among 43 candidates from 18 countries

софия финал избрана европейска столица туризма 2027

Sofia is among the eight shortlisted finalists in the European Capitals of Tourism 2027 competition. The Bulgarian capital was selected following an independent expert assessment of 43 applications from 18 countries and is one of two capital cities to reach the final in the category for cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

The announcement was made by Sofia Municipality.

The 2027 edition is the first under the competition's new format, which combines the previous European Capital of Smart Tourism and European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism initiatives under the single title 'European Capitals of Tourism'

Sofia's application was prepared by the Tourism Municipal Enterprise at Sofia Municipality, Visit Sofia, with the participation of experts from various Sofia Municipality departments, cultural institutions and partner organisations. It focuses on the city's development in four areas: accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage and creativity.

It presents specific policies, measures and results related to the development of public transport, measures to improve air quality, open city data, digital solutions for visitors, and the contemporary presentation of cultural heritage.

“I believed in this application from the very first day because I believe in the city. I supported the Visit Sofia team in telling the story of Sofia as we see it and as we want to present it to the world – a city with a thousand-year history, a mountain within easy reach, a strong cultural scene and the energy of a modern European capital. Sofia has its own character and history, which are worth telling. I am pleased that, for the first time, we are among the finalists in the competition and that we have the opportunity to show Europe what makes our city special,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

In the application, Sofia is presented as a compact and well-connected capital where cultural heritage, nature, the urban environment, public transportation, digital services, and people’s daily lives are all part of a shared experience.

“We presented Sofia not only as a destination for tourists, but as a city as it is experienced by the people who live here. We chose proximity over scale and called the concept ‘Capital of Proximity’. With this concept, Sofia has reached the final for the first time since the competition was established, and in the first edition of the new format. We will present and defend the application in Brussels in November,” said Nadya Balabanova, head of the Marketing, Advertising and Information Department at the Tourism Municipal Enterprise of Sofia Municipality.

The expert assessment is based on the applications and data submitted, using the same criteria for all candidates. The assessment focuses on results already achieved in the four areas covered by the competition.

“This assessment was carried out by independent European experts who analyse data, not campaigns. For us, it is an external assessment of the work being done by Sofia's entire tourism ecosystem,” said Anton Penev, director of the Tourism Municipal Enterprise.

The finalists in the two categories will present their applications to the European jury on 18 and 19 November 2026 in Brussels. Following the presentations, the jury will select the two cities that will hold the title European Capital of Tourism 2027, with one winner in each category.

The competition is open to cities in the European Union, as well as cities in non-EU countries participating in the Single Market Programme.

The full list of finalists and brief profiles of the cities are published on the competition’s website: https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2027_en

Tourism in Sofia in 2025

In 2025, Sofia recorded 1,377,544 visitors staying overnight and 3,060,923 overnight stays, up 9% and 6% respectively compared with 2024. International visitors accounted for 62% of all visitors and 68% of overnight stays.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Европейските банки местят златото си от Северна Америка заради нарастващата геополитическа несигурност
1
Европейските банки местят златото си от Северна Америка заради...
Хаос на британските летища: Стотици полети бяха отменени заради технически проблем във въздушния контрол
2
Хаос на британските летища: Стотици полети бяха отменени заради...
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една структура
3
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една структура
Две момчета - на 17 и 18 години, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на пътя Смолян - Смилян
4
Две момчета - на 17 и 18 години, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кирил Вълчев пред БНТ: С г-жа Йотова имаме общо разбиране как трябва да се стига до съгласие – с диалог
5
Кирил Вълчев пред БНТ: С г-жа Йотова имаме общо разбиране как...
"Референдум": 71% от българите имат намерение да гласуват на президентския вот
6
"Референдум": 71% от българите имат намерение да гласуват...

Най-четени

Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас
1
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от тротинетка във Велинградско
3
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
4
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
5
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
6
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6

More from: Culture

Seaside Holidays in September: Discounts of 10% to 50% at Hotels Near Varna
Seaside Holidays in September: Discounts of 10% to 50% at Hotels Near Varna
Bulgaria Celebrates National Unification Day on September 6th to Mark the 1885 Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia Bulgaria Celebrates National Unification Day on September 6th to Mark the 1885 Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia
Чете се за: 07:30 мин.
President Iotova Attended the Opening of the 25th Edition of the National Folk Festival for Two-Part Singing and Folk Songs in Nedelino President Iotova Attended the Opening of the 25th Edition of the National Folk Festival for Two-Part Singing and Folk Songs in Nedelino
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
More Than 200 Kotel Carpets on Display in Medven More Than 200 Kotel Carpets on Display in Medven
Чете се за: 08:25 мин.
Shipka Monument to Freedom Closes to Visitors for Major Restoration Shipka Monument to Freedom Closes to Visitors for Major Restoration
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Did Archaeologists Find Ivan Shishman’s Mint at Trapezitsa? Scrolls Against the Undead and Other Discoveries from the Boyars’ Hill Did Archaeologists Find Ivan Shishman’s Mint at Trapezitsa? Scrolls Against the Undead and Other Discoveries from the Boyars’ Hill
Чете се за: 17:27 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Правителството с план за ограничаване на тежките катастрофи
НА ЖИВО: Правителството с план за ограничаване на тежките катастрофи
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Двама тежко ранени при експлозия във ВЕЦ в Швейцария Двама тежко ранени при експлозия във ВЕЦ в Швейцария
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
По света
Автомобили горяха в столичните квартали "Лагера" и "Хиподрума" (СНИМКИ) Автомобили горяха в столичните квартали "Лагера" и "Хиподрума" (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Четири домашни кучета нахапаха 7-годишно дете край Враца Четири домашни кучета нахапаха 7-годишно дете край Враца
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Одобриха промени в Кодекса на труда, въвежда се нов механизъм за...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една структура
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Продължава спадът на река Дунав в целия български участък
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
С 21 топовни салюта: Норвегия се прощава с "краля на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ