Sofia Among Shortlisted Finalists for European Capital of Tourism 2027

Sofia is among the eight shortlisted finalists in the European Capitals of Tourism 2027 competition. The Bulgarian capital was selected following an independent expert assessment of 43 applications from 18 countries and is one of two capital cities to reach the final in the category for cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

The announcement was made by Sofia Municipality.

The 2027 edition is the first under the competition's new format, which combines the previous European Capital of Smart Tourism and European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism initiatives under the single title 'European Capitals of Tourism'

Sofia's application was prepared by the Tourism Municipal Enterprise at Sofia Municipality, Visit Sofia, with the participation of experts from various Sofia Municipality departments, cultural institutions and partner organisations. It focuses on the city's development in four areas: accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage and creativity.

It presents specific policies, measures and results related to the development of public transport, measures to improve air quality, open city data, digital solutions for visitors, and the contemporary presentation of cultural heritage.

“I believed in this application from the very first day because I believe in the city. I supported the Visit Sofia team in telling the story of Sofia as we see it and as we want to present it to the world – a city with a thousand-year history, a mountain within easy reach, a strong cultural scene and the energy of a modern European capital. Sofia has its own character and history, which are worth telling. I am pleased that, for the first time, we are among the finalists in the competition and that we have the opportunity to show Europe what makes our city special,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

In the application, Sofia is presented as a compact and well-connected capital where cultural heritage, nature, the urban environment, public transportation, digital services, and people’s daily lives are all part of a shared experience.

“We presented Sofia not only as a destination for tourists, but as a city as it is experienced by the people who live here. We chose proximity over scale and called the concept ‘Capital of Proximity’. With this concept, Sofia has reached the final for the first time since the competition was established, and in the first edition of the new format. We will present and defend the application in Brussels in November,” said Nadya Balabanova, head of the Marketing, Advertising and Information Department at the Tourism Municipal Enterprise of Sofia Municipality.

The expert assessment is based on the applications and data submitted, using the same criteria for all candidates. The assessment focuses on results already achieved in the four areas covered by the competition.

“This assessment was carried out by independent European experts who analyse data, not campaigns. For us, it is an external assessment of the work being done by Sofia's entire tourism ecosystem,” said Anton Penev, director of the Tourism Municipal Enterprise.

The finalists in the two categories will present their applications to the European jury on 18 and 19 November 2026 in Brussels. Following the presentations, the jury will select the two cities that will hold the title European Capital of Tourism 2027, with one winner in each category.

The competition is open to cities in the European Union, as well as cities in non-EU countries participating in the Single Market Programme.

The full list of finalists and brief profiles of the cities are published on the competition’s website: https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2027_en

Tourism in Sofia in 2025

In 2025, Sofia recorded 1,377,544 visitors staying overnight and 3,060,923 overnight stays, up 9% and 6% respectively compared with 2024. International visitors accounted for 62% of all visitors and 68% of overnight stays.