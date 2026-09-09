Operation Under Way to Transport Body of Paraglider Who Died in the Stara Planina Mountains

A major operation involving 19 mountain rescuers is currently under way in the Central Balkan Mountains to bring down the body of the Chinese paraglider who died yesterday afternoon. The incident happened in the extremely inaccessible Malky Dzhendem area during the World Paragliding Championship near Sopot.

The alert was raised by other competitors who noticed his reserve parachute had opened in the air.

Although a military helicopter from Krumovo Air Base and an air ambulance were sent to the rocky terrain above Sokola Hut yesterday, under the coordination of the Stara Zagora regional governor, the first rescuer to reach the area could only confirm the man's death.

Two Helicopters Join Rescue Operation after Paraglider Crashes in Stara Planina Mountains

Photos: BTA

Because of the rugged and extremely steep terrain in the Triglav massif, today's operation to transport the body on foot is exceptionally difficult and dangerous and is expected to take several hours.