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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Progressive Bulgaria' Submitted Its Nominations for Members of the Supreme Judicial Council

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Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
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висшият съдебен съвет обсъжда казуса осемте джуджета

The “Progressive Bulgaria” parliamentary group has submitted its nominations for members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the parliamentary quota.

The nominees for the SJC meet the criteria for high professional and ethical standards adopted in the latest amendments to the Judicial System Act. The nominations include people with strong professional and academic backgrounds, as well as substantial practical experience within the judicial system. The key criteria in selecting the candidates were their independence and integrity.

“Progressive Bulgaria” is putting forward candidates who have not been involved in corruption scandals and whose actions have given no grounds to question their integrity. The parliamentary group has endorsed three candidates from nominations put forward by professional and civil society organisations.

“Progressive Bulgaria” is continuing talks with all political forces to secure support for its candidates, with the exception of GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

The “Progressive Bulgaria” nominations are divided between the two colleges as follows:

For the Judges' College: Silvia Dimitrova Tsanova, Kalin Kirilov Batalski, Ivan Hristov Ranchev, Petyo Dimitrov Slavov, Mikhail Aleksandrov Malchev, Assoc Prof Dr Aneta Metodieva Antonova.

For the Prosecutors' College: Prof Dr Ekaterina Salkova Getova, Ivan Georgiev Kalibatsеv, Milena Asenova Karagozova, Stefan Emilov Milev, Krasimir Stefanov Komsalov.

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