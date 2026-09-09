Following PISA 2025 Results: PM Radev Calls for Swift Reforms in Education

Prime Minister Rumen Radev has described the results of the assessment of 15-year-old students’ skills as catastrophic.

Decline in Bulgaria's PISA Results: One in Two 15-Year-Olds Below Basic Level in Reading and Math

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The latest results from the PISA test were released yesterday. Unfortunately, they are catastrophic for Bulgaria. That is why I expect the Ministry of Education and Science to implement the reforms we have already identified with even greater determination and resolve. I personally call on Prof Valchev to increase the share of secondary vocational and technical education and engineering courses in higher education.”