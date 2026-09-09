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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Following PISA 2025 Results: PM Radev Calls for Swift Reforms in Education

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Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
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"The results are catastrophic for Bulgaria," the prime minister said

премиерът радев бюджет 2027 приет навреме гарантира стабилността

Prime Minister Rumen Radev has described the results of the assessment of 15-year-old students’ skills as catastrophic.

Decline in Bulgaria's PISA Results: One in Two 15-Year-Olds Below Basic Level in Reading and Math

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The latest results from the PISA test were released yesterday. Unfortunately, they are catastrophic for Bulgaria. That is why I expect the Ministry of Education and Science to implement the reforms we have already identified with even greater determination and resolve. I personally call on Prof Valchev to increase the share of secondary vocational and technical education and engineering courses in higher education.”

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