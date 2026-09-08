The initiative committee backing Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev as candidates for President and Vice President has been established in Sofia. It includes politicians from different political parties, public figures, artists, journalists and athletes.

Vezhdi Rashidov: “What motivated me is that this is the only election that is based on a majoritarian vote. Majoritarian elections are very different from all the others. And when you have to choose someone for such an important position, you always have to consider whether that person is the right choice.” BNT: “But could Mr Borissov be offended? Have you spoken to him?” Vezhdi Rashidov: “Let me reassure you – there is no reason for Mr Borissov to be offended with me. I have always been part of GERB’s civic quota.”

Sergey Stanishev: “I have known Mrs Iotova for many years. I am certain that she will maintain the independent course of a new President. She will not oppose the executive and the legislature simply for the sake of it. But if she sees mistakes, she will point them out, and that is useful for Progressive Bulgaria itself, because anyone can make a mistake.”

Petar Vitanov: “What would Mrs Iotova win support with? With her outstanding professionalism, her ability to strike a balance, and her ability to listen. She is someone who really knows how to listen, someone who knows domestic and international politics, with an enormous amount of experience and professionalism

Georgi Parvanov: “In many respects, she is already an established figure – not simply a politician, but a stateswoman, someone with a clear and firm position on matters of the state, which she has expressed many times. I am certain that she will represent us well abroad.” Iliyana Raeva: “Iliana Iotova has proved to be a responsible politician and, for me, a caring one. I believe that the office of president requires exactly that. She could be very balanced and could be an excellent unifying figure.”

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT