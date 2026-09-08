БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Два хеликоптера се включиха в спасителна акция: Паднал е...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Спад на резултатите по PISA: Всеки втори 15-годишен е под...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Премиерът Радев не предвижда смяна на министри
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Учредиха Инициативния комитет, който подкрепя Илияна...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Ще има дълбоки структурни реформи,...
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
Министърът на образованието след резултатите от PISA...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
ГЕРБ няма да издигне кандидати за президент и...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Няма да бъде обжалвана мярката на 17-годишно момче,...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Любо Ганев: У дома и стените помагат, публиката ще бъде...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Гл. комисар Александър Джартов: Около 25% по-малко са...
Чете се за: 09:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Initiative Committee Backing Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev as Candidates for President and Vice President Has Been Established

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази
учредиха инициативния комитет подкрепя илияна йотова кирил вълчев вота октомври
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The initiative committee backing Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev as candidates for President and Vice President has been established in Sofia. It includes politicians from different political parties, public figures, artists, journalists and athletes.

Vezhdi Rashidov: “What motivated me is that this is the only election that is based on a majoritarian vote. Majoritarian elections are very different from all the others. And when you have to choose someone for such an important position, you always have to consider whether that person is the right choice.”

BNT: “But could Mr Borissov be offended? Have you spoken to him?”

Vezhdi Rashidov: “Let me reassure you – there is no reason for Mr Borissov to be offended with me. I have always been part of GERB’s civic quota.”

Sergey Stanishev: “I have known Mrs Iotova for many years. I am certain that she will maintain the independent course of a new President. She will not oppose the executive and the legislature simply for the sake of it. But if she sees mistakes, she will point them out, and that is useful for Progressive Bulgaria itself, because anyone can make a mistake.”

Petar Vitanov: “What would Mrs Iotova win support with? With her outstanding professionalism, her ability to strike a balance, and her ability to listen. She is someone who really knows how to listen, someone who knows domestic and international politics, with an enormous amount of experience and professionalism

Georgi Parvanov: “In many respects, she is already an established figure – not simply a politician, but a stateswoman, someone with a clear and firm position on matters of the state, which she has expressed many times. I am certain that she will represent us well abroad.”

Iliyana Raeva: “Iliana Iotova has proved to be a responsible politician and, for me, a caring one. I believe that the office of president requires exactly that. She could be very balanced and could be an excellent unifying figure.”

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Слънчево ще бъде през следващите дни, от четвъртък започват валежи
1
Слънчево ще бъде през следващите дни, от четвъртък започват валежи
Христо Янев подаде оставка
2
Христо Янев подаде оставка
Корабоплаването по Дунав вероятно ще бъде възстановено едва в края на септември
3
Корабоплаването по Дунав вероятно ще бъде възстановено едва в края...
Цени от над 1,90 евро за дизел през следващата седмица прогнозират от бранша
4
Цени от над 1,90 евро за дизел през следващата седмица прогнозират...
25 години по-късно: Син на пожарникар, загинал на 11 септември в САЩ, пое по стъпките му
5
25 години по-късно: Син на пожарникар, загинал на 11 септември в...
Урсула фон дер Лайен и Антонио Коща: Кадрите от погребението на Ратко Младич в Белград бяха шокиращи
6
Урсула фон дер Лайен и Антонио Коща: Кадрите от погребението на...

Най-четени

Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас
1
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от тротинетка във Велинградско
3
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
4
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
5
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
6
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6

More from: Politics

Election Preparations on Track, Central Election Commission Says
Election Preparations on Track, Central Election Commission Says
MECH Submits Documents to CEC to Take Part in the Presidential Election MECH Submits Documents to CEC to Take Part in the Presidential Election
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
PM Radev: There Will Be Deep Structural Reforms, Especially in the Security Services PM Radev: There Will Be Deep Structural Reforms, Especially in the Security Services
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Key Week in Bulgaria’s Presidential Race as Parliamentary Parties Decide Which Candidates to Back Key Week in Bulgaria’s Presidential Race as Parliamentary Parties Decide Which Candidates to Back
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
GERB Will Not Nominate Candidates for President and Vice President in the October 25 Election GERB Will Not Nominate Candidates for President and Vice President in the October 25 Election
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
PM Rumen Radev Holds Meeting on Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Leaving Money Laundering Grey List PM Rumen Radev Holds Meeting on Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Leaving Money Laundering Grey List
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Два хеликоптера се включиха в спасителна акция: Паднал е делтапланерист край хижа "Соколна" в Стара планина (ВИДЕО)
Два хеликоптера се включиха в спасителна акция: Паднал е...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": 71% от българите имат намерение да гласуват на президентския вот "Референдум": 71% от българите имат намерение да гласуват на президентския вот
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Учредиха Инициативния комитет, който подкрепя Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев за вота на 25 октомври Учредиха Инициативния комитет, който подкрепя Илияна Йотова и Кирил Вълчев за вота на 25 октомври
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Политика
Кирил Вълчев пред БНТ: С г-жа Йотова имаме общо разбиране как трябва да се стига до съгласие – с диалог Кирил Вълчев пред БНТ: С г-жа Йотова имаме общо разбиране как трябва да се стига до съгласие – с диалог
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Хаос на британските летища: Стотици полети бяха отменени заради...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Телефонен разговор Путин–Тръмп: Москва и Вашингтон търсят...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Европейските банки местят златото си от Северна Америка заради...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Спад на резултатите по PISA: Всеки втори 15-годишен е под базовото...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ