Prime Ministers Radev and Fico Comment on Nuclear Energy as Key Factor in Achieving Climate Neutrality

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Bulgaria on an official visit on September 4. He met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “Today, Prime Minister Fico and I reviewed our bilateral relations, which are based on longstanding historical and cultural ties. We also shared our common determination to continue deepening political dialogue and expanding our cooperation in priority areas – security and defence, the fight against illegal migration, industrial development, particularly in areas such as the automotive industry, high technology, artificial intelligence and, of course, energy.”

Radev added that, as industrial countries, Bulgaria and Slovakia share the understanding that energy is the foundation of their economies. That is why the two countries are seeking to work both bilaterally and at European Union level to ensure stable, reliable and affordable energy for their economies and citizens.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “We have a number of joint projects. Prime Minister Fico and I agreed that our energy ministers will meet in the near future to establish a joint commission that will work on sharing experience and scientific expertise on an important nuclear energy project for both countries. Both countries are negotiating with Westinghouse to install two reactors – among the most modern available.”

Radev added that these are complex projects requiring the two countries to pool their efforts in order to work more effectively and make the entire process of implementing and installing them more efficient. He also noted that Bulgaria and Slovakia are members of the nuclear alliance and share the position that nuclear energy is a key factor in achieving climate neutrality.

Robert Fico thanked Prime Minister Radev for the welcome and hospitality he had received and invited the Bulgarian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia: “We are friendly countries and have no outstanding political issues. I was pleased to hear that Bulgaria will support Slovakia’s candidacy for the UN Security Council. The reason is that the United Nations needs major reforms.”

He added that, in turn, Slovakia supports Bulgaria if it wishes to join the OECD. He said that this membership had been highly successful. The two prime ministers also noted that nuclear power plants are already becoming magnets for the industries of the future.