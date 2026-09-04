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Iliana Iotova after Her Meeting with Robert Fico: 'Ukraine Conflict Has No Military Solution'

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Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
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илияна йотова срещата роберт фицо конфликтът украйна военно решение

The conflict in Ukraine has no military solution and must end as soon as possible, with this being the responsibility of every country in the European Union. Diplomacy and negotiations are needed. President Iliana Iotova said this during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on a visit to Bulgaria, the head of state’s press secretariat said on September 4.

“There are very few politicians in the European Union who speak about peace in the way you and the Bulgarian prime minister do,” Fico said in response.

Iliana Iotova highlighted the excellent development of relations between Bulgaria and Slovakia in all areas of cooperation, as well as the two countries’ good cooperation within the European Union.

The Bulgarian President and the Slovak Prime Minister also discussed the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework. During the meeting, it was emphasised that Bulgaria and Slovakia share common positions on cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy.

According to President Iotova, cooperation within the Friends of Cohesion group needs to be strengthened during the negotiations on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework.

“The desire of the European institutions for it to be approved as soon as possible, without resolving the problematic aspects of the framework, creates risks for the competitiveness of some countries,” she added.

Iliana Iotova and Robert Fico also discussed the enlargement of the European Union. Both stressed that the accession process must adhere to the rules and be based on the merits achieved by candidate countries.

PHOTOS: PRESS OFFICE OF THE HEAD OF STATE

“As you know, we have certain issues with the Republic of North Macedonia and its EU membership. We are seeking your support to ensure that Skopje adheres to the European accession policy. For four years, we have seen no progress in fulfilling the commitments undertaken by North Macedonia in 2022,” the president stressed.

The President highlighted Slovakia’s support for the Bulgarian community and its cultural and educational institutions. This is extremely important to us, Iotova said, adding that the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Hristo Botev Bulgarian Secondary School in Bratislava will soon be marked.

In connection with cooperation in education, she also highlighted the Bulgarian language lectorates at leading universities in Slovakia.

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