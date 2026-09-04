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PM Radev: Bulgaria Supports Germany over Reported Hybrid Action

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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премиерът радев българия подкрепя германия връзка установеното хибридно действие
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said during parliamentary question time that Bulgaria supports Germany in connection with the reported hybrid action and warned of a growing risk of the conflict spreading.

“The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded appropriately and unequivocally – we support our economic and investment partner, Germany,” he said.

Radev said he had discussed the issue with European Council President António Costa. “For me, this was a reckless act by Russia,” the Prime Minister said. He described the case as complex and extremely worrying.

“Based on the findings surrounding the drone, the conclusion is that this points to a Russian hybrid attack – this is a direct quotation of the wording used by Germany’s top leadership,” Radev said, adding that the big question was whether Germany would remain passive or respond.

“The collective West is trying to achieve a conventional victory over Russia without taking into account the fact that it is the world’s largest nuclear power and that we cannot counter its hypersonic weapons – we see this every night over Kyiv. This increases the risk, and I think Europe must finally start calculating that risk and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, because this war is expanding geographically and the risk is growing with every passing day,” the Prime Minister also said.

Rumen Radev also said that Bulgaria would insist that the new European priorities should not come at the expense of cohesion and agricultural policy, and that Bulgarian companies should have equal access to the future European Competitiveness Fund. He made the statement during a parliamentary question time.

The question was prompted by European Council President António Costa’s visit to Bulgaria yesterday, during which the two discussed the upcoming negotiations on the European Union’s next multiannual budget.

According to Radev, Europe faces a major challenge – the EU’s ambitions are continually growing, while available budgetary resources remain limited.

Source: BNR

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