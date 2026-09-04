Major Fire Broke Out near Burgas; Reeds and Dry Grass Burning

A fire is burning in the area behind a ceramic factory near Burgas’s Rudnik district. The flames have spread through reeds and dry grass near industrial sites.

The alarm was raised at around 1.15pm today, September 4. Six fire engines and 17 firefighters have been sent to the scene.

Firefighting operations are ongoing and are being personally overseen by Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolayev, director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population in Burgas.

There is currently no information about any injuries.

Photos: David Suknarov, BNT