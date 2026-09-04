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Large Fire Burns Nearly 1,900 Decares of Farmland and Forest Near Sredets

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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близо 1900 декара изгоряха голям пожар средец

A large fire has destroyed nearly 1,900 decares of agricultural and forest land near Sredets, Southeastern Bulgaria. The fire burned for two days in the land surrounding the villages of Slivovo and Granitets before finally being extinguished.

The fire affected around 1,880 decares, mainly dry grass, harvested crops and deciduous woodland. Around 150 decares of forest were destroyed.

Twelve firefighting teams from Sredets, Burgas and Bolyarovo took part in tackling the blaze, with some firefighters remaining at the scene overnight. Forestry officials, volunteers, border police officers and municipal representatives also joined the firefighting efforts.

PHOTOS: Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior

Despite the scale of the fire, no people or animals were injured. The flames did not reach buildings or other structures in the populated areas.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

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