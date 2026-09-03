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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MRF MP Dimitar Avramov Waives His Immunity

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депутатът димитър аврамов отрече изнудвал земеделския предприемач светослав илчовски

Movement for Rights and Freedoms MP, Dimitar Avramov, has submitted a statement waiving his parliamentary immunity, the party told BNT on September 3.

Earlier today, Acting Prosecutor General, Vanya Stefanova, requested that his immunity be lifted. Avramov has pending proceedings before the Supreme Court of Cassation over influence peddling.

He was acquitted of the charge by the Sofia City Court, but in 2025 the Sofia Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and found Avramov guilty of influence peddling.

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