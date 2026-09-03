Iliana Iotova Names Kiril Valchev as Candidate for Vice President

Iliana Iotova has announced her choice for running mate for the upcoming presidential election in October. It is Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) Director General Kiril Valchev. He said he had received an invitation from Iotova back in August.

Kiril Valchev, candidate for Vice-President: “In August, we had the opportunity to have many discussions. And I hope that I was wise rather than simply right in making the decision.”

The vice-president must have an in-depth knowledge of the country’s laws, understand how the Bulgarian state functions and respect the law, Iotova told journalists. She highlighted the fact that Valchev is a lawyer, a man of words and a public figure.

“I did not seek to become a vice-presidential candidate,” Kiril Valchev said. He described the nomination as recognition not of himself, but of BTA – an institution of consensus.

Kiril Valchev, candidate for Vice-President: I see myself as a guarantor of two things. Another guarantor in the presidency for democracy and for Bulgaria in Europe, where our people have been contributing for 14 centuries, and where our generation has placed the Bulgarian alphabet among the three alphabets of the European Union.”

Iotova announced her candidacy for President in the 'Panorama' studio on 24 July.

So far, the names of seven presidential candidates are known for the 25 October election.

Former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov will run together with former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev.

Ivan Hristanov, who served as Minister of Agriculture under Gyurov, will also be running for the office, but his vice-presidential running mate has not yet been announced.

MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) leader Radostin Vasilev is running together with former MP from his party Krasimir Manov.

BZNS leader Nikolay Nenchев will contest the post together with journalist Tsveta Kirilova.

Alexander Tomov is also a presidential candidate.

Independent candidate Georgi Dimov is also entering the race, together with General Dimitar Shivikov.