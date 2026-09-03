Acting Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova Seeks to Lift the Immunity of MRF MP Dimitar Avramov

Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova has requested the immunity of Movement for Rights and Freedoms MP Dimitar Avramov. Avramov is currently facing pending proceedings before the Supreme Court of Cassation over influence peddling.

He was acquitted of the charge by the Sofia City Court, but in 2025 the Sofia Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and found Avramov guilty of influence peddling. The case against him dates back to 2012, when he was arrested on allegations that he had requested and received BGN 100,000 from farmer Svetoslav Ilchovski. In exchange for the money, Avramov allegedly promised to help Ilchovski with agricultural land and disputes with other companies.

In March 2024, the Sofia City Court partially acquitted Avramov and gave him a suspended one-year prison sentence with a three-year probation period.

The prosecution appealed against the acquittal, while Avramov appealed against the conviction before the Sofia Court of Appeal. In October 2025, the appellate judges overturned the acquittal and found Avramov guilty both of bribery and influence peddling. The sentence was upheld.

The case is now before the Supreme Court of Cassation and proceedings can continue once Avramov waives his immunity or the National Assembly lifts it.