Varna Utility Cuts Water to Five Illegally Connected Houses in 'Baba Alino' Area

Employees from the Water and Sewerage Company in the coastal city of Varna have cut off the water supply to five single-family houses in the "Baba Alino" locality, which were found to be illegally connected to the network.

The action came a week after electricity was disconnected from the unofficial settlement. An order issued by Varna Municipality to halt both power and water supplies was challenged in the Administrative Court by the owner of "Forest Club", but this did not suspend enforcement.

Varna Court to Rule on Electricity and Water Cut-Offs in “Baba Alino”

Teams from the water company and the municipality's construction control department inspected the source of the water supply feeding the unauthorised properties.

An illegal internal water distribution network was discovered in a manhole.

Svetoslav Natov, Chief Engineer of Varna Water and Sewerage Company: "We have no plans, no permits for this. In one meter pit, there should be only one water meter, not 1,000. There are four, two have no meter – this is a very extensive network. Seven and two without meters – that’s nine."

The utility workers also inspected the meter chamber of a lawful building, where an illegal bypass was found. This bypass was being used to divert water after the main meter in order to supply the five houses. Teams also entered the properties to verify that the water had been shut off.

Svetoslav Natov, Chief Engineer of the Varna Water and Sewerage Company: "We managed to carry out the mayor’s order and terminate the water supply to five structures for which a cessation order had been issued. The meters have now been sealed, the buildings have been sealed, and we will monitor for any breaches of these seals."

At present, the houses with both power and water cut off are unoccupied. Some of the owners have reportedly travelled to Ukraine. Other illegal structures, for which demolition orders have been issued, are also without electricity.

Maria Shitikova: "Our home is on the first list of 12 houses due for demolition. I don’t know how we will manage. We have nowhere else to live; we put all our savings into this place. We paid for electricity and water through 'Forest Club' – we still have water for now, but no electricity. For the moment, we are lucky to have neighbours with power – I go to them to do laundry and to prepare porridge for my two-year-old child. But this is no way to live."

Deputy Mayor Plamen Kitipov stated that, following orders already issued for the demolition of unoccupied buildings, further orders are being prepared for residential properties where people are living.

"Unfortunately, the law provides no alternatives. Illegal construction is subject to removal, and the steps, once the restriction of access to illegal structures comes into force, are to be sealed off," Kitipov said.

A representative of the investor from the KYB Corporation, who was present during the inspection, declined to appear on camera. He asked why water and power were being cut off to properties on which Varna Municipality demands the payment of taxes. In the coming days, access to the five houses is also expected to be restricted, and they will be sealed.



