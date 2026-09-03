Two Bulgarians Arrested in Munich over Suspected Arson Near Defence Technology Company

Two Bulgarians have been arrested in Munich over suspected arson near a defence technology company.

German police are investigating a possible political motive.

The suspects, a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested near the scene of the incident. According to witnesses, shortly after midnight incendiary devices were thrown from a car towards a construction site in front of the company’s headquarters. One of the devices caught fire near construction containers, causing minor property damage.

No one was injured.

Police have not ruled out foreign involvement in the case following a series of suspected acts of sabotage in Germany.

German authorities are on heightened alert over attacks on critical infrastructure after accusing Russia of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport last month.