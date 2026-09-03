Barge Freed After Stuck in Sand on Danube near Batin

A barge that ran aground on the Danube near Batin several days ago has been freed from the sand, the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Ruse said.

According to the Ruse River Surveillance Directorate of the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”, the barge had run aground outside the navigation channel.

The Danube River Research and Maintenance Agency said there had been only minimal fluctuations in water levels along the Bulgarian section of the river over the past 24 hours. Near Ruse, the level today is 104cm below the conventional zero datum. It has risen by 2cm over the past 24 hours. The forecast for the next two days is for a further 4cm decline.

At Silistra, the level rose by 4cm today, while at the Lom and Svishtov gauging stations it rose by 1cm. No change was recorded at the Oryahovo and Nikopol stations. The level fell by 1cm at Novo Selo.

The hydrological situation remains difficult. All restrictions on the draught of vessels remain in force along the entire stretch of the river.

Source: BTA