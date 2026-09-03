Official Visit to Bulgaria: PM Rumen Radev Meets with European Council President Antonio Costa in Sofia

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will meet with European Council President António Costa, who is arriving today, September 3, for a visit to Bulgaria. The visit is at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister and is part of Costa’s round of visits to capitals of EU member states.

The main topics of their talks will be the EU agenda and the Union’s next long-term budget.

The meetings are also aimed at preparing for upcoming European Council meetings and high-level international forums.

Before arriving in Bulgaria, António Costa will meet Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Bucharest, after which he will travel to Sofia for his meeting with Rumen Radev. Later today, he will be in Athens for talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.