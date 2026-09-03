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President Iotova Discusses Prospects and Challenges for AI Development in Bulgaria

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President Iliana Iotova discussed the prospects and challenges for the development of artificial intelligence in Bulgaria at a meeting at the Presidency with representatives of the governing board of the Artificial Intelligence Sustainable Development Alliance (AISDA). The national association was established at the end of July this year and currently brings together 19 members from the business and scientific communities. AISDA presented the President with its vision for the sustainable and secure deployment of artificial intelligence in business and the public sphere.

The head of state stressed the need to take into account not only the opportunities created by artificial intelligence, but also the risks related to the reliability of information and the security of the people when using it. Iliana Iotova also highlighted the social aspect of the process. Artificial intelligence will affect a large number of traditional professions, making the retraining of workers necessary. An analysis of the professions most at risk is needed so that we are not caught unprepared, the President said.

There was a consensus on the need for active collaboration and coordination on artificial intelligence issues among the business community, academia, and the government. The significant role of education was highlighted—from an early age, children should be taught how to work with information, develop critical thinking, and acquire the skills for the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The talks focused on Bulgaria’s leading position in the region and the country’s potential to become a competitive centre for artificial intelligence. In this context, Iliana Iotova recalled that Bulgaria is one of six EU countries where an artificial intelligence factory is planned to be established.

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