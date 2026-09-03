Vladimir Daskalov Elected Head of the National Health Insurance Fund

After a heated debate, and with 120 votes in favour from Progressive Bulgaria, the majority’s candidate, Assoc. Prof. Vladimir Daskalov, was elected governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The candidate nominated by We Continue the Change, Stanimir Mihaylov, failed to secure the necessary support. Without debate, and with 114 votes in favour from Progressive Bulgaria, the only nominated candidate, Zdravko Shushkov, was elected deputy governor.

The hearing of the two candidates for governor of the National Health Insurance Fund lasted nearly two hours. The discussion in the plenary chamber initially took place in an expert tone, but gradually developed into a political dispute. Ultimately, the candidate put forward by the parliamentary majority received the necessary support and was elected governor of the Health Insurance Fund.

Photos: BTA

Yulian Dimitrov, Progressive Bulgaria: “Assoc. Prof. Daskalov’s concept includes a sentence that says a great deal – 'illness has no party affiliation'. This is an expression of professionalism, public responsibility and a vision of healthcare as a matter of cross-party consensus and national responsibility.” Nikolay Denkov, We Continue the Change: “It is a real pleasure for me to present Mr Stanimir Mihaylov as a candidate for governor of the NHIF. He has all the expertise required, as well as the experience to be a successful governor of the NHIF, one of the most important institutions in our healthcare system Bozhidar Bozhanov, Democratic Bulgaria: “It is necessary for competent and well-prepared people who can withstand pressure to take charge of the NHIF. Being a respected doctor, as Dr Daskalov undoubtedly is, is not enough.” Georgi Georgiev, Vazrazhdane: “Mr Daskalov is an exceptional professional as a doctor. The question is whether, as an administrator, he will be able to manage these resources and whether he will be able to stop the theft from the Fund. A few words about Mr Mihaylov – he has been branded because he was part of the ‘assembly’.”

As the sole nominee for deputy director of the National Health Insurance Fund, Zdravko Shushkov was elected without debate. Members of parliament from GERB-SDS and DPS did not participate in the discussions. Meanwhile, the plenary session continued with a hearing featuring Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov, who stated that within the next two and a half years, the Hemus Highway will be extended to Veliko Tarnovo.

As the only nominee for deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund, Zdravko Shushkov was elected without debate. MPs from GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) did not take part in the discussions. Meanwhile, the parliamentary sitting is continuing with a hearing of Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov, who said the Hemus motorway would be opened as far as Veliko Tarnovo within the next two and a half years.

Ivan Shishkov, Regional Development Minister: “We will complete the design of Lots 7 and 8. We will approve and issue a construction permit and an investment project for Lot 9. We will find a way to continue the motorway, so the main thing is, first, not to lose time. And secondly, not to create an even greater problem because we all want so badly to terminate the contracts.”

As an extraordinary item on today’s parliamentary agenda, MPs also included the second reading of amendments to the Higher Education Act. They establish a new system for awarding student scholarships and set out how student fees will be determined.