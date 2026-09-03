President Iotova: I Will Not Turn the Consultative Council on National Security Into an Election Campaign Arena

President Iliana Iotova responded to the opposition’s calls to convene the Consultative Council on National Security (CCNS), saying she will not allow the body to become a platform for the election campaign.

“The Consultative Council for National Security is a body that brings together political parties, security services and institutions to recommend courses of action to the relevant state authorities,” Iotova said. She added that the National Assembly currently has sufficient mechanisms to address the situation and that the matter falls within the remit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The opposition called for the CCNS to be convened following an incident at Leipzig Airport which led to tensions in relations between Germany and Russia.

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Iotova stressed that the CCNS should not be used for political campaigning, particularly in the run-up to the presidential election.