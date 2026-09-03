President Iliana Iotova Named BTA Director General Kiril Valchev as Her Running Mate for the Upcoming Presidential Election in October

President Iliana Iotova on September 3 named Bulgarian News Agency Director General Kiril Valchev as her candidate for vice president.

Iotova announced her running mate for the upcoming presidential election in October while attending the opening of the 2026/2027 concert season of the Sofia Philharmonic orchestra.

Iotova described her choice for candidate for vice-president, Kiril Valchev, as a man of words and the law.

A journalist with professional training and internships in Germany, the U.S., and at the BBC in London, he is also a legal expert in the field of intellectual property.

He is currently the director general of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) and was elected by Parliament without a single vote against or abstention. Starting next week, he will be on unpaid leave.

What brings them together? Iotova highlighted their shared cause: preserving Bulgarian identity, developing the Bulgarian spirit, safeguarding our written language and the Bulgarian alphabet.

Kiril Valchev sees himself as a guarantor of democracy and of Bulgaria’s contribution to Europe.

Iliyana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “ Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “I present to you Mr Kiril Valchev, a lawyer, a man of words and the law, and a public figure. The vice-president must have an in-depth knowledge of the country’s laws, know how the Bulgarian state functions and respect the law. For many years, Mr Valchev and I have shared a common cause. We have worked together for this cause – to preserve Bulgarian identity, to develop the Bulgarian spirit, Bulgarian written language and the alphabet. A vice president must know how to communicate with people and stay close to them, both here in Bulgaria and with Bulgarians living abroad. This has also been a shared cause of ours – working with Bulgarian communities to help preserve and protect them, because it is not easy everywhere, and to support their development.”

The invitation to Kiril Valchev came as early as August.

Kiril Valchev, candidate for vice president: “I thought about it enough and I hope I was wise, rather than simply right, in making this decision. Colleagues, God is my witness, I did not seek to become a candidate for vice-president. I accept President Iotova’s invitation not as recognition for me, but for BTA – an institution of consensus, of communication with Bulgarians around the world, of memory, something that the presidency needs. Consensus. But consensus does not mean being the same.”

This is a presidential ticket of two journalists.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We are people by education— not just by education, but by vocation. Journalists are also lawyers, businesspeople, and economists. They are people with an exceptionally broad cultural background. Over the years, I have seen in Mr. Valchev the skilled lawyer, the journalist, the public figure, and the educator, among other roles.” Kiril Valchev, candidate for vice president: “This is recognition for all of you. For the Bulgarian media, which provide a space for our diverse society and opportunities for action.”

The initiative committee backing Iotova and Valchev’s candidacy will be presented on 8 September.

Iotova also responded to opposition calls to convene the Consultative Council for National Security, saying that she would not turn the CCNS into an election campaign arena.

The CCNS is a body that brings together political parties, security services and institutions to recommend a particular course of action to other institutions. Iotova added that there are sufficient mechanisms to deal with the situation and said that the matter falls within the remit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.