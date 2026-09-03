БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От днес започва изплащането на пенсиите за септември
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Явор Гечев: „Кошница с грижа“ даде резултати,...
Чете се за: 11:00 мин.
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova Named BTA Director General Kiril Valchev as Her Running Mate for the Upcoming Presidential Election in October

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
EN
Запази
двама журналисти влизат битката дондуков

President Iliana Iotova on September 3 named Bulgarian News Agency Director General Kiril Valchev as her candidate for vice president.

Iotova announced her running mate for the upcoming presidential election in October while attending the opening of the 2026/2027 concert season of the Sofia Philharmonic orchestra.

Iotova described her choice for candidate for vice-president, Kiril Valchev, as a man of words and the law.

A journalist with professional training and internships in Germany, the U.S., and at the BBC in London, he is also a legal expert in the field of intellectual property.

He is currently the director general of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) and was elected by Parliament without a single vote against or abstention. Starting next week, he will be on unpaid leave.

What brings them together? Iotova highlighted their shared cause: preserving Bulgarian identity, developing the Bulgarian spirit, safeguarding our written language and the Bulgarian alphabet.

Kiril Valchev sees himself as a guarantor of democracy and of Bulgaria’s contribution to Europe.

Iliyana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“I present to you Mr Kiril Valchev, a lawyer, a man of words and the law, and a public figure. The vice-president must have an in-depth knowledge of the country’s laws, know how the Bulgarian state functions and respect the law.

For many years, Mr Valchev and I have shared a common cause. We have worked together for this cause – to preserve Bulgarian identity, to develop the Bulgarian spirit, Bulgarian written language and the alphabet.

A vice president must know how to communicate with people and stay close to them, both here in Bulgaria and with Bulgarians living abroad. This has also been a shared cause of ours – working with Bulgarian communities to help preserve and protect them, because it is not easy everywhere, and to support their development.”

The invitation to Kiril Valchev came as early as August.

Kiril Valchev, candidate for vice president: “I thought about it enough and I hope I was wise, rather than simply right, in making this decision. Colleagues, God is my witness, I did not seek to become a candidate for vice-president. I accept President Iotova’s invitation not as recognition for me, but for BTA – an institution of consensus, of communication with Bulgarians around the world, of memory, something that the presidency needs. Consensus. But consensus does not mean being the same.”

This is a presidential ticket of two journalists.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We are people by education— not just by education, but by vocation. Journalists are also lawyers, businesspeople, and economists. They are people with an exceptionally broad cultural background. Over the years, I have seen in Mr. Valchev the skilled lawyer, the journalist, the public figure, and the educator, among other roles.”

Kiril Valchev, candidate for vice president: “This is recognition for all of you. For the Bulgarian media, which provide a space for our diverse society and opportunities for action.”

The initiative committee backing Iotova and Valchev’s candidacy will be presented on 8 September.

Iotova also responded to opposition calls to convene the Consultative Council for National Security, saying that she would not turn the CCNS into an election campaign arena.

The CCNS is a body that brings together political parties, security services and institutions to recommend a particular course of action to other institutions. Iotova added that there are sufficient mechanisms to deal with the situation and said that the matter falls within the remit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте по БНТ 3 фазата на директните елиминации от световното първенство по Сока 6
1
Гледайте по БНТ 3 фазата на директните елиминации от световното...
След 30 години във въздуха: Двама военни пилоти изпълниха последния си полет
2
След 30 години във въздуха: Двама военни пилоти изпълниха последния...
64-годишен мъж е починал на пейка в коридора на болница в Стара Загора
3
64-годишен мъж е починал на пейка в коридора на болница в Стара Загора
Над 242 000 нуждаещи се са одобрени за целева помощ за отопление
4
Над 242 000 нуждаещи се са одобрени за целева помощ за отопление
Акция на ГДБОП в пловдивското село Брестовица
5
Акция на ГДБОП в пловдивското село Брестовица
Не са открити данни за нарушения по случая с кучето Нептун, заявиха от Гражданската въздухоплавателна администрация
6
Не са открити данни за нарушения по случая с кучето Нептун, заявиха...

Най-четени

НОИ: 810 000 души в България получават пенсия до минималната
1
НОИ: 810 000 души в България получават пенсия до минималната
На 63-годишна възраст ни напусна актрисата Юлиана Караньотова
2
На 63-годишна възраст ни напусна актрисата Юлиана Караньотова
Чужденец е убил млада жена в апартамент в столичния квартал "Бъкстон"
3
Чужденец е убил млада жена в апартамент в столичния квартал...
Времето през септември: Най-високите температури ще са между 31° и 36°, а най-ниските – между 5° и 10°
4
Времето през септември: Най-високите температури ще са между...
Добра новина за учениците: На 15 септември няма да вали
5
Добра новина за учениците: На 15 септември няма да вали
Костадин Костадинов е окончателно осъден за дискриминация и проповядване на омраза срещу Соломон Паси
6
Костадин Костадинов е окончателно осъден за дискриминация и...

More from: Politics

European Council President António Costa Visited Sofia As Part of His 'Tour des Capitales' to Build Consensus on EU’s Next Long-Term Budget for 2028–2034
European Council President António Costa Visited Sofia As Part of His 'Tour des Capitales' to Build Consensus on EU’s Next Long-Term Budget for 2028–2034
President Iotova: I Will Not Turn the Consultative Council on National Security Into an Election Campaign Arena President Iotova: I Will Not Turn the Consultative Council on National Security Into an Election Campaign Arena
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Iliana Iotova Names Kiril Valchev as Candidate for Vice President Iliana Iotova Names Kiril Valchev as Candidate for Vice President
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
MRF MP Dimitar Avramov Waives His Immunity MRF MP Dimitar Avramov Waives His Immunity
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
'Hemus' Motorway Could Be Completed by 2030, Regional Development Minister Says 'Hemus' Motorway Could Be Completed by 2030, Regional Development Minister Says
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
PM Radev and European Council President Costa Discuss EU Budget, Defence, Connectivity, and Enlargement PM Radev and European Council President Costa Discuss EU Budget, Defence, Connectivity, and Enlargement
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Радев: България подкрепя Германия във връзка с установеното хибридно действие
Премиерът Радев: България подкрепя Германия във връзка с...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Спор в парламента: Опозицията критикува кабинета за службите, дефицита и позицията към Русия Спор в парламента: Опозицията критикува кабинета за службите, дефицита и позицията към Русия
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
От днес започва изплащането на пенсиите за септември От днес започва изплащането на пенсиите за септември
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Министър-председателят на Словакия Роберт Фицо пристигна в България
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Близо 80% от децата са активни онлайн преди да навършат 10 години
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Лидерът на опозиционната руска „Яблоко“ Николай...
Чете се за: 07:55 мин.
По света
Явор Гечев: „Кошница с грижа“ даде резултати, но на...
Чете се за: 11:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ